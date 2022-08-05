1 hour ago

Former Lyon player Emmanuel Danso has today signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Strømsgodset

Emmanuel Danso has already trained a few sessions with the team, and today the midfielder signed the contract that makes him a Strømsgodset player until 2024.

The Ghanaian is probably an unknown blade to the vast majority, but has three and a half years behind him after playing for French giants Lyon.

Where he played for the B team, while in the period before the coronavirus struck he trained regularly with the A team.

That made him want to seek new challenges when his contract with Lyon expired this summer. He has had several offers, but has spent a lot of time finding what he believes is the right club for him to develop further.

Then the choice fell on Strømsgodset. As a young Ghanaian, he knows former SIF heroes such as Mohammed Abu, Nana Boateng and Adam Larsen Kwarasey - it also helps that his good friend Ernest Boahene is already at the club. After good references, he has been convinced that Strømsgodset is the right club for him.

"I am happy to become part of this club and this team. It feels very good to be here, says the young midfielder."

Danso thrives best in the deep midfield role, as a 6, and describes himself as a player who loves to have the ball at his feet.

"I would describe myself as a player who loves to have the ball, and distribute passes with both the right and left foot. I'm a 6er, says Denso about himself."

In other words, the same role that compatriot Mohammed Abu once had in Strømsgodset - with kit number 20, the same number that Danso will play with in the SIF kit.

"I have to be myself, but it feels good to follow the steps he has taken", says Danso about the compatriot.

Head of sport and player logistics Jostein Flo is delighted to have brought in Emmanuel Danso, in addition to Jonatan Braut Brunes, who also signed for Strømsgodset today.

"Danso is an exciting midfielder with good progress in his passing game. He is calm and wise with the ball at his feet, and fits in well with our style of play. We are very pleased to have him in place, and look forward to following his development going forward, says the head of sports and player logistics."