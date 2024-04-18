4 hours ago

Emmanuel Gyamfi, the highly-rated winger currently playing for Aduana Stars, has expressed his willingness to return to Asante Kotoko, where he enjoyed a successful five-year spell.

The 29-year-old, who joined Asante Kotoko in 2016 and left in 2021, had a remarkable tenure with the club, even serving as captain at one point.

In a recent interview, Gyamfi urged Kotoko supporters to remain calm despite the team's recent struggles, expressing confidence that things will improve soon.

He also mentioned his openness to returning to the club if presented with a better offer than his current situation at Aduana Stars.

"While I can't discuss my contract with Aduana openly, I remain a footballer, and if a good offer with favorable terms comes from any team, including Kotoko, I would consider joining," Gyamfi stated.

Currently excelling at Aduana Stars, Gyamfi has been involved in seven goals, scoring five and providing two assists in 25 league matches.

His impressive form and openness to a return to Kotoko could spark interest from the Porcupine Warriors and other clubs alike.