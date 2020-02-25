2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi has been in fine form for his lower tier side Spezia having scored the only goal for his team in their 1-1 draw against Trapani.

According to the Italian born Ghanaian striker,he does not want to stop scoring for his side in their push to the upper reaches of the Italian league.

"But I don't want to stop here" With the network of the same signed in Trapani the striker from La Spezia has overcome the spoils of last season: "In Sicily a step forward, in other moments we would have lost".

The goal against Trapani was his Second consecutive goal and fourth goal of the season for Gyasi who continues to give his contribution to the path of the Eagles with good performances.

The striker of Ghanaian origins, with Saturday's goal allowed Spezia to catch Trapani for the definitive 1 to 1, overcame the personal spoils of last season of B, when he had scored three goals.

"It was undoubtedly a difficult race, in which even the pitch did not allow us to express our game in the best way, but I don't want to create alibis, the team could have done better. It was very important not to lose, continuing therefore in the streak of positive races ", commented Gyasi, 26 years old last January, after the game.

"is definitely a step forward, because at other times of the year we could also have lost. Even today we have shown to be a very mature team, despite the young age. From tomorrow we will think about how to prepare for the Benevento match which will be very difficult, but we must remember our strength because Spezia is no different to any other team ".

Feelings after this other goal? "I don't want to stop at all because I don't feel satisfied at all, I must continue to score and give my all for the good of La Spezia. If then my performances will bring more points in the standings better still". he said.