3 hours ago

Ghana and Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi has shown his philanthropic side with his charity foundation as they have donated items to children receiving treatment at the pediatric unit of the Sant'Andrea di La Spezia hospital.

Gyasi alongside his Spezia teammates and the technical team donated homemade panettone to the children admitted at the ward during the festive season.

"Again this year, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Emanuel Gyasi Foundation has decided to make solidarity artisan panels aimed at helping people less fortunate than us." Gyasi shared in a post.

"🌈 🙏🏼 This year we decided to make a special donation too. Some bread rolls were given to the children of the pediatric department of the Sant'Andrea di La Spezia hospital.

"On this occasion we received the biggest gift, seeing the big smiles that lit up on the faces of all the children who received the cake. I sincerely thank all the pediatricians staff for having given us the opportunity to give these gifts, allowing us to have a special and unique experience. Merry #egyasifoundation #togetherwecando

