2 hours ago

Ghana and Spezia winger Emmanuel Gyasi has extended his contract with the Italian Serie A side until the summer of 2025.

The winger has been a key performer for his side and helped gain promotion from the Italian Serie B into the elite season.

He has been an integral figure of the team since joining them years ago from Suditrol.

"I am very happy to have signed this renewal. Now maximum concentration to reach salvation. I thank the club for the trust placed in me and as always I will do everything to repay it on the field," the words of Gyasi, immediately after signing the contract renewal.

President Philip Platek was also satisfied: "Emmanuel Gyasi has long been a symbol of this team and an example to follow for all young people. Abnegation, commitment, professionalism, combined with unquestionable athletic and technical skills, are just some of his qualities and we are proud to announce his renewal today".

Gyasi has in total made 139 appearances and also recorded 17 assists and 22 goals.

This season he has contributed four goals with two coming against the big boys AC Milan and Juventus.