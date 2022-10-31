1 hour ago

Ghana and Spezia winger Emmanuel Gyasi has revealed his favourite moments since being joining the club some years back.

The winger made his 200th appearance for his club last Sunday when Spezia faced Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat.

According to Gyasi, his favourite moments are his winner against AC Milan in last season's 2-1 victory for Spezia and his promotion play-offs goal against Frosinone.

"Promotion goal to Frosinone? Yes, but I also put in the goal at San Siro against Milan: winning like that in the 94th minute was a dream that has come true. I hope it will come back to me, in the meantime I will keep it," Gyasi said.

He first joined the Italian side in the lower reaches of the Italian leagues in 2016 but went on loan to Pistoiese and other clubs before helping them gain promotion into the Italian Serie A.

Since joining the club he has made 200 appearances for Spezia scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists for his side.

He has been capped three times by Ghana but in recent times he has been overlooked by the national team coaches.

