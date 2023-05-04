2 hours ago

On Wednesday 3rd May 2023, Spezia Calcio was defeated 3-2 by Atalanta in a match where Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi opened the scoring early on.

Despite Atalanta's domination throughout much of the game, Gyasi, who played on the left wing, found the back of the net in the 18th minute, giving Spezia the lead.

However, Atalanta managed to equalize in the 32nd minute through Marten De Roon, a midfielder from the Netherlands.

Atlanta then scored two more goals, courtesy of Davide Zappacosta and Luis Muriel Fruto, putting them in front.

As the game progressed, Spezia improved and got a consolation goal from Moroccan midfielder Mehdi Bourabia in the 64th minute.

This was Gyasi's second goal in 30 appearances for Spezia in the Serie A this season.

Despite the loss, the Ghanaian's early goal would have given him some satisfaction.