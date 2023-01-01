3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi scored a hattrick for his side in their preparatory match against a primavera side Real Forte dei Marmi Querceta who play in Group D of Serie D.

This forms part of their preparations for the return of the Italian Serie A which went on a break due to the World Cup.

Spezia engaged the lower-tier side in two matches with the first game-ending 5-0 with all players being handed game time.

Joao Moutinho scored the opening goal before Nzola added a brace and the results were sealed with further goals from Bourabia and Sanca.

The second game saw another group of Spezia players face the Primavera side in another friendly which saw the Serie A side record a heavy victory.

There was a hat-trick from club captain Emmanuel Gyasi and Maldini, before two goals from Bastoni and each from Hristov and Strelec sealed the big scoreline.

When the Italian Serie A resumes on 4th January 2023, Spezia will take on Atlanta.