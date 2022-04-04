2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi was the hero for Italian Serie A side Spezia on Saturday as his late strike handed his side all three points in their win against Venezia.

In what was a relegation six pointer between the two struggling clubs, Gyasi was the protagonist as he earned his side the much needed win.

Venezia — as it has done on several occasions this season — gifted the goal to Spezia when visiting defender Mattia Caldara’s header went straight to Rey Manaj. His attempt was saved by Venezia goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää but Emanuel Gyasi bundled in the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Spezia moved 10 points above the relegation zone. Venezia remained three points from safety.

The 28 year old was snubbed for the 2021 African Cup of Nations by then coach Milovan Rajevac and was also not invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

But his good form will be catching the widely watching eyes of the Black Stars technical team as they quietly assemble the team for the 2022 World Cup.

He has now scored 5 goals in 30 appearances as Spezia lie 14th on the table, and eight points drift of relegation.