2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi was the hero for his Spezia side as his brace rescued a draw for them in their Italian Serie A match on Saturday afternoon.

The home side conceded two goals within a period eight minutes in the first half after Yann Karamoh opened the floodgates for Parma in the 17th minute before Hernani added the second goal for the away side in the 25th minute to make it 2-0.

At the break, the home team were trailing by 2-0 and needed to ask very fast in order to salvage the situation.

Spezia came out all guns blazing in the second half as they upped the ante and their efforts was rewarded when Emmanuel Gyasi reduced the deficit in the 52nd minute making it 2-1.

The home side were pushing for the equalizer their dominance deserved and they got that equalizer through Emmanuel Gyasi in the 72nd minute for his brace and tie the match at 2-2.

Spezia are currently 15th on the log with 25 points.