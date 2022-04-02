2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi plays for Italian Serie A side Spezia and helped them survive relegation last season.

The club is on a pre-season training tour in Santa Cristina in Val Gardena and has been speaking with Sky Italia about the new season and his coach

He talks about acting as an interpreter for other players at times and also playing in the difficult Serie A among others.

The 28-year-old winger last season scored 6 goals in 36 matches for the Serie A side.

ON THE ROLE TO BE INTERPRETED. “I'm at the technician's disposal. I take sides where he thinks it can be most useful, I just try to be ready ”.

ON SERIE A. “We come from two saves, Serie A is a difficult league in which you need the right mentality and humility. There will be an anomalous stop which will create difficulties, but we will have to be ready ”.

ON THE TECHNICIAN. “There is little to say. We have to assimilate the concepts and try to put them into practice ”.