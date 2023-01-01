1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Emmanuel Gyasi will be adapting to a new managerial setup at Spezia as the club prepares for the upcoming season in Serie B.

Following their demotion from the Italian Serie A after a defeat to Hellas Verona in the play-off, Spezia is focused on making a swift return to the top-flight.

To achieve their goal, Spezia has appointed Massimiliano Alvini as their new manager for the 2023/24 season.

The Italian trainer will lead the team in their Serie B campaign, with the objective of securing promotion back to Serie A. Alvini, a former Torino FC U19 youth star, will be in charge at the Stadio Alberto Picco until June 2024.

Emmanuel Gyasi, who currently serves as the captain of Spezia, will be an integral part of Alvini's plans as he seeks to contribute to the team's promotion bid.

However, there have been indications of interest in Gyasi from other clubs, and he could potentially leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Spezia is determined to regroup and make a strong comeback, aiming to earn promotion to the Serie A once again.

The upcoming season will be a crucial one for the club, and they will rely on the experience and talent of players like Emmanuel Gyasi to lead them towards their goal of returning to the top-flight of Italian football.