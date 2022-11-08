1 hour ago

48-year-old C.K Akonnor was made a substantive coach of the team he once captained after first being appointed as an assistant coach to Kwesi Appiah.

After Appiah was sacked after the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt he was appointed in January 2020 but took charge of only ten matches mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Akonnor's time, there was a lot of hint about interference from the corridors of power with player imposition among several others.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, the former Ghana coach revealed that players such as Emmanuel Lomotey and others were imposed on him at the Black Stars.

“This is public knowledge, this everywhere,” he said when quizzed about players being imposed on him.

“Many people out there just talk but they have no idea what was happening inside. There were players who couldn’t have come, there were players who were available. They had come for previous matches and didn’t do well. If I had the opportunity of a full squad, I wouldn’t invite them again.

“Players like [Emmanuel] Lomotey for instance, it got to a time I wasn’t happy so I was not going to invite him again.”

The 48-year-old went ahead to claim the frustration he had to go through as a result of the influence almost forced him not to call some players again.

“[Having a final say on player selection] was always a challenge,” he added.

He guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and was present at the draw but was sacked before the tournament.

Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was his replacement but was sacked after the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon after a string of poor results.