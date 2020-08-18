3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Lomotey has released a "thank you" message to his fans and former club following his move to French side Amiens.

Emmanuel Lomotey completed a switch to Amiens from relegated Spanish Segunda Division side Extremadura in a four year deal.

Amiens beat stiff competition from Europa League campaigners Fehervar of Hungary and Albecete in Spain to grab the Ghana youth international for €500,000.

The talented midfielder signed a contract that will leave him at the French side until 2024.

The French club confirmed their signing of the player who arrived in France on Friday ahead of reaching an agreement over his terms of contract.

Expressing his delight for the move, the 22-year-old showed an extensive gratitude to major stakeholders in the football industry.

"Want to use this opportunity to say thank you to everybody at @EXT_UD the management, media guys,technical team, the players and most important the wonderful fans," he said.

"Thank you for Love , the support and the caring you shown me through my time there I really appreciate that."

Amiens are set to compete in the French second tier next season following their relegation from the elite division last term.

After impressing in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) for Dreams FC, Lomotey joined Extremadura in 2017 on an initial loan deal.

He largely spent the term with Extremadura's second team.

The following season, Lomotey signed a three-year deal with Spanish second tier club Cordoba, who promptly sold the player back to Extremadura.

Interestingly, Extremadura then sent the midfielder to La Liga outfit Villarreal on a season-long loan for the 2018-19 term, but he failed to earn a first-team appearance during his stay with the Yellow Submarine.

He had his first full campaign of first team football in Europe last season, where he made 21 league outings for Extremadura in the Segunda Division, starting 18 of the matches and scoring one goal.

At international level, Lomotey featured for Ghana's home-based side at the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations, helping the Black Stars to lift the title on home soil.