5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has made the decision to go on loan to Ethnikos Achna FC, a top-tier club in Cyprus.

The 25-year-old has officially joined Ethnikos on a season-long loan, committing to stay with the team until June 2024.

Lomotey's move to Ethnikos comes after facing challenges in securing regular playing time and regaining his previous form at Malmo FF, a Swedish Allsvenskan club.

Despite a promising start after joining from Amiens SC in France the previous year, Lomotey struggled to maintain consistency, which hindered his progress within the club.

During his time at Malmo, Lomotey made only seven appearances across various competitions, providing a single assist.

Despite the difficulties, Lomotey still has three more years remaining on his contract with Malmo, extending until June 2026.

Before his move to France in August 2020, Lomotey enjoyed successful spells at Spanish clubs Extremadura UD and Villarreal CF B.

Now, he aims to gain more playing time and rediscover his previous form with Ethnikos Achna FC in Cyprus during his loan spell.