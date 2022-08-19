Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey made his debut for his Swedish side Malmo FF on Thursday, 18 August 2022, in the Europa League qualifiers against Turkish side Sivasspor.

He joined Swedish giants Malmo FF  last week and played his first match for his new side when he came on as a substitute in the 70th minute.

Malmo defeated the Turkish side by 3-1 in the first leg of the  Europa League qualifier.

He was bought as a replacement for the injured Mahamé Siby who suffered a season-ending injury forcing the club onto the transfer market.

The 24year old has signed a four-year deal with his new club after departing French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Lomotey played for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League briefly before beginning his sojourn in Spain with  Extremadura and  Villareal B.

He later joined  lower-tier  French side Amiens in 2020 where he lasted for two seasons making 55 appearances before moving to his  current side  this summer.