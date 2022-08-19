1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey made his debut for his Swedish side Malmo FF on Thursday, 18 August 2022, in the Europa League qualifiers against Turkish side Sivasspor.

He joined Swedish giants Malmo FF last week and played his first match for his new side when he came on as a substitute in the 70th minute.

Malmo defeated the Turkish side by 3-1 in the first leg of the Europa League qualifier.

He was bought as a replacement for the injured Mahamé Siby who suffered a season-ending injury forcing the club onto the transfer market.

The 24year old has signed a four-year deal with his new club after departing French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Lomotey played for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League briefly before beginning his sojourn in Spain with Extremadura and Villareal B.

He later joined lower-tier French side Amiens in 2020 where he lasted for two seasons making 55 appearances before moving to his current side this summer.