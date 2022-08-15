1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey sealed a move to Swedish champions Malmo FF last week but on Sunday he had to sit out his side's league match against GIF Sundsvall due to issues with his work permit.

But the club is hopeful that his work permit will be ready in time for their Europa League playoff against Sivasspor at home on Thursday.

" We are waiting for his work permit and I don't think it will be ready until tomorrow", says Andreas Georgson via the club's website.

Earlier this summer, Malmö FF brought in Mahamé Siby, but against IK Sirius he suffered a serious injury that will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

Therefore, MFF chose last week to sign Emmanuel Lomotey from Amiens.

However, the Ghanaian was unable to make his debut against GIF Sundsvall on Sunday, 14th August 2022, as he had not yet received a work permit.

