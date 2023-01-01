2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Mensah has joined lower-tier Albanian side Flamurtari FC on a free transfer this winter transfer window.

The player sealed the move on Friday after reaching an agreement with the club and passing a mandatory medical examination.

Mensah is a journeyman playing for his third club in 2022 alone having played for more than ten clubs already.

The Ghanaian has played for two Greek clubs namely Panionios which he joined in January and Paniliakos which he signed for in August.

He makes a return to Albania having played for FK Partizani in September 2019 and KF Laci in January - July 2017

Mensah has played for clubs in Hungary, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic among several other places having played for more than ten clubs.