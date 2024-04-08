3 hours ago

Emmanuel Mensah, representing CSM Sighetu Marmatiei, showcased his scoring prowess once again, netting his 11th goal of the season in their recent 2-0 triumph over Crisul Santandrei in the Romanian third-tier league.

Mensah's decisive contribution came in the 86th minute of the match, where he capitalized on a rebound near the goal line to secure the crucial second goal, sealing the victory for his team on their home ground.

The former Young Apostles player's resilience and determination were evident as he converted the rebound after his initial shot was parried back into play by the opposition's defense.

Following their win, CSM Sighetu Marmatiei now occupies the third position on the league table and has already secured a spot in the playoffs, a testament to their strong performance throughout the season.

Mensah's remarkable goal-scoring form has been a key factor in his team's success, with his tally now standing at an impressive 11 goals for the season, solidifying his status as a valuable asset for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei.