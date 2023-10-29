6 hours ago

Emmanuel Mensah delivered a remarkable performance for Club Sportiv Municipal Sighetu Marmatiei in the Romanian third-tier on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The 18-year-old player showcased his exceptional abilities, scoring a last-minute equalizer to secure a brace and help his team to a 2-2 draw against CS Minaur Baia Mare.

Sighetu Marmatiei had a challenging start, falling behind by two goals before halftime.

However, Mensah's individual brilliance came to the forefront, as he scored the first goal in the 74th minute, igniting the comeback.

He didn't stop there and secured the leveling goal in the 94th minute, ensuring his team a well-deserved draw.

It's worth noting that Emmanuel Mensah, a former Young Apostles player, had previously played for Romanian giants CFR Cluj during the previous season.