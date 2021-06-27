Coach Samuel Boadu has kept faith with his regular team against Kumasi Asante Kotoko, as Emmanuel Nettey returns to starting role.
The midfielder was rested in the Phobians Matchday 30 game against Legon Cities last Thursday, being replaced by Fredrick Ansah Botwey.
But in an eleven-man squad released by the coach few minutes to battle for supremacy on Sunday afternoon, the number 10 shirted man is back in action with the holding midfield role.
Below is the squad
30: Richard Attah
2: Fatawu Mohammed (c)
26: Raddy Ovouka
14: Robert Addo
15: Mohammed Alhassan
10: Emmanuel Nettey
8: Benjamin Afutu
31: Salifu Ibrahim
13: Kwadwo Obeng Jnr
17: Patrick Razak
18: Daniel Barnie Afryie
