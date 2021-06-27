4 hours ago

Coach Samuel Boadu has kept faith with his regular team against Kumasi Asante Kotoko, as Emmanuel Nettey returns to starting role.

The midfielder was rested in the Phobians Matchday 30 game against Legon Cities last Thursday, being replaced by Fredrick Ansah Botwey.

But in an eleven-man squad released by the coach few minutes to battle for supremacy on Sunday afternoon, the number 10 shirted man is back in action with the holding midfield role.

Below is the squad

30: Richard Attah

2: Fatawu Mohammed (c)

26: Raddy Ovouka

14: Robert Addo

15: Mohammed Alhassan

10: Emmanuel Nettey

8: Benjamin Afutu

31: Salifu Ibrahim

13: Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

17: Patrick Razak

18: Daniel Barnie Afryie