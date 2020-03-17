48 minutes ago

Emmanuel Sarkodie on four man of the match awards in seven league matches for Nkoranza Warriors SC

Accra Hearts of Oak are almost through with the signing of Nkoransa Warriors skipper Emmanuel Sarkodie following a fruitful discussion between the two parties held on Tuesday.

Ghanaguardian.com can confirm that barring any last minute hitches, the highly-rated midfielder will sign a four-year deal with the 20 times league Champions.

The former Coton Sports and KFC player has already said it has his dream to play for the rainbow color boys since childhood, and is 72-hours away away from realising that feat.

A ghanaguardian source indicates that high ranked members of Accra Hearts Of Oak met the President of Division One Side Nkoranza Warriors SC to discuss a potential move for their sensational and talented midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie

The young talented midfielder who has eight (8) MVP's in 13 games in the ongoing GH Division One league has been a long term target for the rainbow outfit since the start of the season due to his splendid performance

23-year-old has been an instrumental figure for the team for the past two season. He was adjust as the clubs best player in the Division One League and has won player of the month of January and February respectively in this seasons league

Our sources understands that negotiations are far advance and deal is likely to be completed by the close of Friday