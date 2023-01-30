31 minutes ago

Former Ghana U-17 star, Emmanuel Toku, has completed a permanent deal with Belgium Jupiler Pro League side, Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

He joins from Bulgarian side, Botev Plovdiv and has signed a three-year contract with his new club that will last until 2026.

Toku started playing football at Cheetah FC in Ghana.

In 2019, he joined Danish Fremad Amager, where he played 39 games, scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists.

In 2021 he switched to Botev Plovdiv. He came out 70 times for the Bulgarian top division club in which he hit 8 times and handed out 6 assists.

He was a frequent Ghanaian youth international and was part of the U17 squad that finished second at the U17 Africa Cup in 2017 and later also reached the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup in 2017.

He later also captained the Ghana U20 team at the African Games in 2019.

OH Leuven coach Marc Brys is satisfied with the reinforcement. “Toku is a young player with a lot of international experience. He brings us more attacking impulses in midfield and has a good shot.