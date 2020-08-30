4 hours ago

Former Ghana youth star Emmanuel Toku scored a consolation goal for his side BK Fremad Amager in their friendly defeat to Lyngby BK in a pre-season friendly.

BK Fremad Amager was handed a heavy 5-1 defeat by Lyngby BK at the Lyngby Stadion on Saturday.

The tricky Ghanaian winger scored the consolation goal for his side when they were down by 4-0 in the 65th minute of the game.

A brace from Emil Nielsen and goals each from Frederik Winther, Mathias Hebo, and Gustav Marcussen gave Lyngby the huge victory.

The 20 year old Ghanaian youngster joined the club in August 2019 but joined the team in February 2020 due to issues with his paperwork from Cheetah FC in Ghana.

Toku made a total of 18 appearances for his new side scoring three goal while providing three assists.

He was part of the Black Starlet team that played at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Toku also played at the AFCON U-20 tournament in Niger and captained Ghana's U-20 team at the African Games in Morocco last year.