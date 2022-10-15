1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Toku was on target for his Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv as they cruised to a 3-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

It is the first goal for the former Ghana youth star since joining the Bulgarian side.

The home side opened the scores in the 20th minute through Guinean player Pa Konate in the 20th minute for Plovdiv.

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu added the second goal for the host in the 33rd minute after he was assisted by James Eyenga.

Emmanuel Toku put the icing on the cake for Botev Plovdiv in the 63rd minute with compatriot Manu the provider this time.

Pirin Blagoevgrad grabbed a consolation goal in through Andrey Yordanov in the 70th minute.

The former Ghana youth star was replaced with three minutes to end the game with Nigerian Emmanuel Ume his replacement.

Toku has scored his first goal in 12 matches for his side.