2 hours ago

Exciting Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Toku has been speaking on life at his Danish club Fremad Amager after his first season in Europe.

The Ghanaian winger joined the first division side in 2019 after a failed stint with Portuguese side Boavista and helped them finish fourth on the league log.

Toku made a total of 18 appearances for his new side scoring three goals including a goal in his side's 4-1 triumph on the last day of the season against Vejle.

The Ghana youth star has been speaking in an interview with ghanasoccernet.com about life in Denmark and his performance this season.

“This is the first time that I have completed a season in Europe. I have been to a lot of trails in Europe with teams like Boavista but due to some reasons, the move couldn’t materialize.

“I had a contract with the club (Fremad Amager) but I was having some issues with my visa so I had to stay in Ghana for a year. From 2018-19 I spent most of my time in Ghana. I came to Denmark in August 2019 after the All African Games.

“When I joined Fremad Amager they had already started the season so I had to work hard to earn a place in the starting lineup. It was difficult in the beginning until when the second round started and I broke into first-team until the coronavirus pandemic brought the league to a halt”.

“I have helped the team to place fourth and I think it has been quite a good season for me”, he added.

The talented Ghanaian midfielder has lofty ambitions and hopes to move to bigger clubs with an improvement on his performance.

He was part of the Black Starlet team that played at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Toku also played at the AFCON U-20 tournament in Niger and captained Ghana's U-20 team at the African Games in Morocco last year.