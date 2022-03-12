1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Emmnauel Yeboah scored on his debut for his new side CFR Cluj as he played for their U-23 side.

He joined the Eastern European side on 1st March,202 from lower tier side Young Apostles after a stellar performance for his side.

The striker's goal helped his side defeat SCM Zalau 2-1 at home in the Romanian Youth League.

He did not start the game as he was introduced as a second half substitute and quickly scored what was the winner for his side.

The host CFR Cluj had taken the lead in the first half with the goal coming from Gidea before the former Young Apostles striker added the second goal in the 68th minute after some neat exchange of passes.

The away side Zalau got a consolation goal late in the 87th minute of the game.

The teenager scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this season for Young Apostles and also won eight man of the match awards in the process before the transfer.