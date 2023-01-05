1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah's proposed transfer move from CFR Cluj to Czech Republic side Slavia Prague has fallen through under farcical circumstances.

The reason for the transfer failing to materialize is a variance in the medical condition of the player with both clubs coming out with differing medical reports.

Yeboah was expected to sign for Slavia Prague in the January transfer window but the plugs on the deal have been pulled as Prague claims Cluj wanted to vary the terms of the contract agreed on.

According to Prague, there are has raised concerns over Yeboah’s meniscus and the situation influenced the club’s decision to opt for a season-long loan with a first option to buy.

However, Cluj insists its doctors have “had absolutely no medical problem in the last year…especially since Yeboah has attended absolutely all of our team’s training sessions.”

CLUJ'S OFFICIAL STATEMENT BELOW: