The late Kwame Amoah, the victim of Tuesday’s Ayeduase road rage, has been described as a man of peace.

His wife, Vida Ofori, says her husband’s love for peace was what has caused his demise.

Miss Ofori held the shirt of the suspect, Sampson Azabanga, who is also deceased, after she met the husband lying on the ground after he was shot three times in the stomach.

Mr Amoah, 52, was popular in the Ayeduase community.

He was shot after he stepped in to settle a squabble between two drivers. The widow suspects her husband had intervened because the other driver was a church member.

However, sister of the suspect is also refuting police claims that her brother shot himself.

She said a video obtained by the family revealed that the police allegedly shot her brother.