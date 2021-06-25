1 hour ago

Empire Builders, developers of Trasacco Valley in Accra have called on Ghanaians to disregard false claims that they are interfering with Top Kings Trasacco Land in contravention of a Supreme Court judgment.

According to Empire Builders contrary to the widespread false claims that they have disobeyed the Supreme Court judgment not to interfere with 'Top Kings Trasacco Land, such rumours are rather being peddled by misguided elements with the view to create disaffection and instigate anger against the otherwise law-abiding company.

“The company (Empire Builders) wishes to inform the general public to disregard such spurious and tenuous claims as they have been contrived to instigate public disdain and occasion commercial loss to an otherwise law-abiding company and its development, Trasacco Valley”, a statement issued by the company stated.

The statement called on the public to beware of the land they purchase in that enclave saying, “Below is the area awarded to Top Kings by Supreme Court Judgment of 16th December 2020. If you purchase any land or property outside of this area, you are advised to proceed with extreme caution as you may not be buying from the rightful owner”.

“Empire Builders also wishes to advise the general public that it will not regularize or recognize any acquisitions or property outside the above area that falls within Empire Builders property”, it warned.

The statement urged the public to direct any queries by emailing the enquiry line set up to assist: [email protected]

Source: peacefmonline.com