The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Mr Davis Ansah Opoku, has urged the contractor working on the Bepong-Ntomem road to engage the services of local labour to create jobs for the youth of the area.

According to Mr. Ansah Opoku, the move will help create some temporary jobs for his constituents.

The 27.5km road project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The Mpraeso legislator believes the road when completed will help curtail the importation of Banana to Ghana through unapproved routes.

He also thanked the President for the opportunity and also proposed the renaming of the road to J.B Danquah, a founding member of Ghana.

He made this comment during the handing-over of the site to Messrs I.B Maigidi Limited by the feeder roads engineers over the previous weekend.

He said, “This road is crucial to stopping the importation of banana to Ghana as Bepong can produce such produce to meet our demand and even export to other countries. But before anything, I would like to thank His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to cut the sod for this project and the previous MPs for their contribution to this day.”

Present at the short ceremony included the Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, Municipal and District Chief Executives from Kwahu West, Kwahu South, Kwahu East and Afram Plains North and South.

The former Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, was also present.

Source: citifmonline