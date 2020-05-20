1 hour ago

Empress Gifty has taken to social media to happily remind everyone that karma is a b*tch.

The Gospel singer in a video shared on her social media page could be heard happily composing a song from the popular “karma is b*tch” phrase.

Laughing so hard, she added that “karma is b*tch, karma is like DHL, the only they need is your address”

She continued that “oh karma, right now the industry is pandemic”. Giving a hint about who her mockery could be targeted at she said: “but still do you know, my name is Mrs Adorye, someone’s heart is aching, you coming to drink blood tonic for long”.

Apart from Patience Nyarko's comment about Joe Mettle and Joyce Blessing's divorce scandal, there hasn't been any other dramatic stories related to the gospel industry, therefore, the gospel singer’s comments have left fans puzzled as it remains unclear whom she is teasing.

Others also believe as a Christian, it is not appropriate for her to believe in the myth about Karma.

An Instagram user @nanaamaampofowaa, reacting to her post wrote “Eiii I thought u supposed to pray for ur fellow friend who's facing crisis not to mock as a revenge ???????... I thought u ppl preach the word of God tru ur songs ooo hmmmmm” and another @abigail.danquah.3382 said “As a Christian, I don't believe in karma..there is time in everyone's life ..that there will be trouble and sorrows...Kristonii amane3 d))so”

