2 hours ago

A farmer, Prince Fordjour, 24, was on Wednesday put before the District Magistrate Court in Enchi for robbery.

Fordjour was said to have robbed one Doris Adzanu of a cash sum of 7,800 Ghana cedis and some quantity of gold worth 10,000 Ghana cedis with three other persons who are now at large.

His plea was not taken and was remanded into prison custody by the court presided over by Eric Baah Boateng to reappear on Wednesday.

The facts of the case, as presented by Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare were that the complainant is a gold buying agent and resides at Desueano a suburb of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality with the accused.

He said on December 29, 2019, at about 9 am hours the complainant was in her house when three young men dressed in fancy apparels came and requested for their Christmas gift and the complainant generously gave them ¢10 of which they bid her farewell and left.

The Prosecution said an hour later, the accused together with three persons now at large allegedly wearing face mask returned to the complainant with the intent to offer her gold for sale.

Inspector Agyare said immediately the complainant entered her room to fetch some money to purchase the alleged gold, Fordjour and his accomplices attacked her in the room, tied her with a rope, covered her mouth with a cloth and robbed her of the money and quantity of gold mentioned above.

The prosecution said the complainant who knew the accused identified him during the robbery and later led the neighbourhood watchdog committee to apprehend him to the Enchi Police post where a formal complaint was made.

He said Fordjour denied the offence in his cautioned statement.