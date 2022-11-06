4 hours ago

While several second-cycle schools in Ghana have appropriate infrastructure projects, Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region cannot boast of dining and assembly facilities.

Students in this school eating their meals in a dilapidated wooden structure that also serves as an assembly hall.

The problem frequently worsens during wet weather because the pupils find it challenging to congregate at the makeshift building for either dining or assembly functions. Sometimes the students are compelled to eat in their dormitories due to fears of getting wet within the building.

Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School is the ONLY senior high school in the Municipality, which enrolls over 1,500 students.

In an interview with Ghanaguardian.com, some of the students bemoaned the structure's low quality, which they said interfered with teaching and learning.

They added that the smooth flow of academic activities is being hampered by the lack of a modern dining facility in the school.

"Currently, a dining hall complex is one of our most important problems. There isn't a dining hall complex here. This building is being used for both eating and assembly. Therefore, we have a difficulty whenever it rains. We occasionally become moist while eating. Even getting the food from the kitchen to this wooden assembly hall is difficult for us when it rains," a male student told Ghanaguardian.com.

They made a plea for funding for the school's dining and assembly halls from the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and other well-meaning Ghanaians.

"Therefore, we are pleading with the government to consider Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School and at least provide us with a dining hall or assembly hall. Once these items are in our school, I believe everything will work out nicely for us," he appealed.

In addition to the assembly hall, the school authorities bemoaned the absence of pantry personnel, a pickup truck for the headmaster's errands and staff toilet facilities.

However, they expressed gratitude to the government for its assistance in the form of building classroom blocks, boys' and girls' dormitories and a recent gift of a 64-seater bus to the school by the Akufo-Addo led administration.