3 hours ago

The Energy Ministry has refuted assertions made by social media commentator, Kevin Taylor about a contract involving Tullow, Kosmos, GNPC, and Petro SA.

Mr. Taylor alleged that Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were involved in diverting $150 million in this transaction.

However, the Ministry has categorically dismissed these claims as “spurious and unfounded”.

In response to these accusations, the Minister’s press aide, Kofi Abrefa Afena in a statement clarified that, the Energy Ministry does not handle the signing and approval of contracts in the upstream petroleum sector.

Mr. Afena emphasized that, the approval of the mentioned contract does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry.

He urged the public to disregard these false assertions and treat them with disdain.

Additionally, the Communications Specialist hinted at Dr. Prempeh pursuing legal action to address the reputational damage caused by Taylor’s allegations.

“On the plain reputational onslaught, the said Kevin Taylor mounts on Dr Prempeh, specifically impugning criminality on him; the Minister’s legal team will resort to the necessary legal remedy in due course.”

Read the full statement below: