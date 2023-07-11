4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo has charged the Ho Municipal Assembly to strictly enforce laws that regulate the erection of structures as well as the disposal of waste to prevent future flooding.

The Ho Municipality witnessed severe flooding over the weekend, damaging several properties.

The unexpected rainstorm wreaked havoc on local businesses, causing damage to shops and inundating numerous homes.

Some streets were transformed into temporary waterways, impeding movement and causing disruption in daily life.

The community was left grappling with the aftermath of the destructive rainfall.

Some were later seen fetching water out of their homes, while shop owners were busy cleaning and washing their affected goods.

The situation has largely been attributed to human activities.

Speaking to Citi News after visiting the affected areas, the MP said persons who flout the by-laws must be dealt with.

“The Assembly has its structures for giving permits to people to construct business and private dwellings and so what we need to do is to enforce the by-laws because people will normally not want to behave properly where they feel that they have to forfeit some portions of their personal property like land.”

“They don’t think of the greater benefit to the community as a whole, so they have set up their houses in waterways and the Assembly should be strict in enforcing the by-laws and if you have failed to obtain a permit before you begin construction, you should be taken to task and the necessary punitive measures must be taken against you.”

Source: citifmonline