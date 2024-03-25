2 hours ago

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been honoured with a commemorative legacy cap following his debut for England.

The 18-year-old English-born Ghanaian received his first cap after stepping onto the field to replace Connor Gallagher in the second half of the international friendly against Brazil.

Mainoo now holds the distinction of being the 1280th player to represent the English national team, marking a significant milestone in his budding career.

Manager Gareth Southgate, impressed by Mainoo's performance against the five-time world champions, personally presented the commemorative cap to the young talent after the game.

Mainoo received the cap alongside fellow debutants Ezri Konsa and Anthony Gordon, symbolizing their induction into the ranks of English football history.

Despite his debut for England, Mainoo retains eligibility to represent the Black Stars of Ghana, owing to his parents' heritage.

With his promising performance, Mainoo could potentially earn another appearance for England when they face Belgium midweek, before the March break concludes.

Meanwhile, in the match against Brazil, 17-year-old Endrick scored the lone goal, securing victory for the Brazilian side at Wembley.