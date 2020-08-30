3 hours ago

Wrexham AFC have announced the signing of English born Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas on a one-year deal.

Thomas penned a one-year deal with the English National League side on a free transfer after leaving Burton Albion in June.

He also spent time at Doncaster Rovers last season, while he was previously with Solihull Moors – playing alongside new Wrexham team-mates Jamie Reckord and Adi Yussuf.

Thomas, 24, came through the Derby County academy and made his Championship debut in 2014.

He has also played for Coventry City, alongside another of Wrexham’s summer signings, Jordan Ponticelli, and has also had temporary spells with Notts County, Blackpool, Sutton United and Kidderminster.

Kwame Thomas has played for the various England youth teams, playing at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-20 level

Thomas’ arrival takes the number of new signings for the new season up to eight, with Reckord, Ponticelli, Elliott Durrell, Jordan Davies, Theo Vassell and Reece Hall-Johnson signing permanent deals and Yussuf joining on loan.