2 hours ago

There is growing interest in England for Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana and the player could be set for an exit this summer

According to French Publication L'Equipe, his club Stade Rennes has started making contingency plans for the departure of their winger as they have opened talks with PSG's Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Lees United have reportedly offered 20 million euros for Arnaud Kalimuendo but they must fend off interest from Rennes and West Ham United.

The young Kamaldeen Sulemana will leave Stade Rennais this summer.

If we believe the latest rumors circulating in recent weeks, Kamaldeen Sulemana (20) will soon pack his bags.

Indeed, the sports daily L'Equipe confirms that the Ghanaian striker who plays for Rennes would be popular in the Premier League.

Several clubs whose identity has not leaked would be particularly interested in the Stade Rennais striker who, as a reminder, was recruited for 15 million euros last summer.

He has been linked with a move to Newcastle United whiles other teams may launch a late assault on the Rennes player.

Under contract until June 2026, the former winger from Nordsjaelland (Denmark) scored only 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 27 games for Rennes.