LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea battles for possession with Brandon Williams of Manchester United during the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on July 19, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

English born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had a ten minute cameo to forget when he replaced Willain as his team made the finals of the FA Cup by beating Manchester United comfortably by 3-1.

Chelsea took the lead through Oliver Giroud on the stroke of halftime after a lengthy added on time due to an injury to Eric Baily.

A Caesar Azpilicueta cross was deftly flicked by Oliveier Giroud but goalkeeper David De Gea could not gather what appeared to be a tame shot as the ball rolled over the line.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ditched his usual FA Cup keeper Sergio Romero to keep faith with De Gea - but the experienced Spain international produced two horrendous errors either side of half-time to gift Chelsea two goals.

De Gea made a flimsy attempt to deal with Olivier Giroud's flick in first-half stoppage time then weakly fumbled Mason Mount's tame 20-yard shot into the net moments after the restart.

Chelsea's excellent performance fully merited this victory and United's abject misery after a dreadful performance was complete when captain Harry Maguire diverted Marcos Alonso's cross into his own net at the near post with 16 minutes left.

Frank Lampard's side were in complete control from first to last as they comprehensively ended Manchester United's 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back from the penalty spot late on after Callum Hudson-Odoi fouled Anthony Martial but it could not even be described as a consolation as Chelsea closed out the win.

By virtue of the 3-1 win at the Wembley Stadium today, Callum Hudson-Odoi and his Chelsea side will face Arsenal in the finals of the 2019/2020 English FA Cup.