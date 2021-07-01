15 hours ago

Huawei is offering amazing deals with every purchase of these Huawei gadgets this and every Friday at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall.

Buy a Huawei Freebuds 4i, Huawei Nova7i, or Huawei Watch Fit and enjoy instant gifts.

This promotion runs from June to the end of July.

Buy a Huawei Nova 7i and get a Gift Box

The HUAWEI nova device is unique. HUAWEI nova 7i brings together concepts of chic and inspiration, using advanced features and technology to demonstrate Huawei’s industrial design prowess.

Featuring a powerful 48MP Quad AI Camera with an iconic design and premium hardware, the HUAWEI nova 7i is designed to provide users with powerful performance and deliver a better user experience.

Buy A Huawei FreeBuds 4i and get a gift Box

The dual-mic system of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i comes with a slit-duct design to effectively reduce outdoor wind noise. The exclusive beamforming technology, combined with AI noise reduction technology, can pick up your voice more accurately even in a crowded environment.

Hear and be heard loud and clear on every call. The oval-shaped charging case is compact and refreshingly original in design, with a smooth touch that lets you feel totally in sync.

The streamlined curves and high-polish finish of the earbuds give you a modern, standout look.

Buy a Huawei Watch Fit and get a Gift Box

The incredibly thin and light HUAWEI Watch Fit packs upgraded battery performance into just 21 grams, making it a perfect all-day companion. Featuring the dual chipset architecture and power-saving algorithms, this watch can last for 10 days. With the quick charge technology, the watch can support you for a whole day with a 5-minute charge.

This promotion is valid only on Fridays at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and runs through June to the end of July.

