1 hour ago

French born Ghanaian defender Enoch Kwarteng was absent for FC Girondins de Bordeaux during their weekend training session due to illness.

The French league is on break for the Christmas festivities and the club allowed their players a week's break after the first round of the season came to close.

Enoch Kwarteng was absent from training on Sunday when he was required to return after being attacked by a bug of virus.

The full back was not part of the main team that trained and it remains unclear when he will return to the Bordeaux squad.

Other absentees who could not train with the team include Samuel Kalu, François Kamano, and Edson Mexer who are all said to be sick.

Enock Kwarteng has been receiving treatment in the last 24 hours and should be ready to return to training for FC Girondins de Bordeaux in the next few days as they prepare for the French cup and Ligue 1 action from the first week of January 2020.