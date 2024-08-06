3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has issued an apology to Hearts of Oak after choosing to sign with Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia FC, despite being closely linked with the Ghanaian giants.

Last month, Morrison, a former Asante Kotoko player, seemed poised to join Hearts of Oak. However, he ultimately decided to move abroad and has now signed with Gor Mahia FC.

In a recent interview with Akoma FM, Morrison addressed the situation, offering his apologies and explaining the circumstances behind his decision.

“Hearts of Oak did not communicate with me directly, which made the deal more complicated,” Morrison said. “I was aware of their interest, but the process took longer than expected.

If the delay hadn’t occurred, I would have played for Hearts of Oak.”

He continued, “During our meetings, the Hearts coach expressed how I would fit into his plans. Since both sides were interested, I cannot place blame on Hearts for the deal falling through. I apologize for any confusion and hope they understand that it was not intentional.”

Morrison also expressed his hope for a future opportunity to play for Hearts of Oak, signaling that a move could still be possible down the line.

The midfielder was among 21 players who departed Kotoko at the end of last season, seeking new opportunities and challenges in his career.