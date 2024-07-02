3 hours ago

Formew midfielder Enoch Morrison has officially announced his departure from Asante Kotoko. In a heartfelt statement, the attacking midfielder expressed his gratitude and affection for the club and its supporters.

Morrison, who spent two years with the Ghana Premier League club, took to Facebook to confirm his exit and bid farewell to the Porcupine Warriors. He stated:

“After two amazing years, my time at Asante Kotoko SC comes to an end. It has been an absolute pleasure and an honour to play for this club.

I must say I enjoyed each day of my time here and I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the board, management, teammates, the coaches I worked with, and, of course, to our incredible supporters.

I will miss you all but I will forever remain one of you. Thank you all until we meet again.”

Morrison's departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his career.

During his time with Asante Kotoko, he contributed to the team with his skills and dedication, earning admiration from fans and teammates alike.

Reports suggest that several clubs in the Ghana Premier League, as well as a few international teams, are showing interest in signing Morrison.

His next move remains a topic of keen interest among football enthusiasts.