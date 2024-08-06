3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has shared insights into his decision to join Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia FC instead of Hearts of Oak, despite being closely linked with the Ghanaian giants.

Last month, Morrison was heavily rumored to be moving to Hearts of Oak, but the deal did not materialize.

Speaking to Akoma FM, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder expressed regret over the collapse of the transfer and offered his apologies.

“Hearts of Oak did not communicate with me directly, which complicated the deal. I was aware of their interest, but the process took longer than expected.

Had the delay not occurred, I would have signed for Hearts of Oak,” Morrison explained.

He continued, “During our discussions, the Hearts coach showed great interest and outlined how I would fit into his team.

Since both parties were keen on the move, I cannot blame Hearts for the deal falling through. I apologize for any confusion and hope they understand that it was not intentional.”

Morrison also mentioned his desire to potentially play for Hearts of Oak in the future, indicating that a move could still be possible down the line.