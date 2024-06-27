6 hours ago

Enoch Morrison remains undeterred despite Asante Kotoko's decision to terminate his contract, as reported earlier this week.

The club has opted to part ways with the attacking midfielder following the conclusion of the 2023/24 football season, marking him as the 21st player to exit the team amidst a significant squad restructuring after a disappointing campaign.

In an interview with Kessben FM regarding the development, Morrison expressed his initial disappointment but asserted his determination to move forward.

"It’s somehow heartbreaking to me because this team has always been a team I wanted to play for and win trophies with, but this news can’t break me down as a player,"

Morrison stated. "I am pained because I wanted to finish my contract in a very beautiful way so that I would leave peacefully."

He added, "I don’t know how this thing has happened but going forward, I will accept this in good faith and move on with my career.”

Despite not yet finalizing his next destination, sources indicate that Morrison is attracting interest from several Ghana Premier League clubs.

Asante Kotoko, having finished sixth in the recently concluded season, aims to enhance their performance in the upcoming campaign.