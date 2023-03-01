4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has completed a transfer move to Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu.

The French-born full-back joined his new side on a free transfer after being without a club for a while.

Kwateng has signed a contract with his new side till the end of the 2023/24 campaign after passing a medical and will be hoping to help his side in the Turkish Supalig.

In September 2022, the French-born defender mutually terminated his contract with French side Bordeaux after joining from Nantes.

He has since been unattached until sealing a transfer move this month to Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu.

The 25-year-old defender represented France at all the under-age level national teams.

He is yet to be capped by Ghana despite earning a call-up under erstwhile Ghana coach C.K Akonnor in International friendlies against Qatar and Mali