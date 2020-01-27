1 hour ago

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwarteng has been named in France Football's French ligue 1 team of the week after his splendid display for his new side Girondins de Bordeaux

His side Bordeaux defeated FC Nantes by a lone goal on Sunday at the Stade de la Beaujoire on match day

The youngster was named in the team of the week despite completing a paltry 46 minutes telling you the kind of impact he made on the pitch during his brief stay.

Kwateng who was playing aginst his former side was full of energy down the right flank and caused a lot of trouble for his former club.

He was joined by the like of Marcelo,Verratti,Neymar,Wabhi Khazri and Adam Ounas in the team of the week.

It was his first appearance since the demise of his senior brother some weeks ago.

