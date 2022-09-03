1 hour ago

French-born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has reached a mutual agreement with his club Girondins Bordeaux for the termination of his contract.

The former FC Nantes player had been told by the financially stricken club that he is free to move on as Bordeaux had told most of their first team players who played with them in the French Ligue 1 before suffering relegation.

Bordeaux is in a financial mess and wanted to get the big earners off their wage bill as the club was thrown out of the Ligue 2 due to financial troubles but was reinstated after an appeal.

However, the management made it clear to the player that they would not be counting on him for this season in Ligue 2.

He has not played a single minute for the club in the French Ligue 2 as the club is keen to offload the 25-year-old.

Last season he played 29 matches for his side in the Ligue 1 scoring once.

