2 hours ago

French-born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has rejected a potential transfer to Portuguese elite division side FC Braga.

The former FC Nantes player has been told by the financially stricken club that he is free to move on as Bordeaux has told most of their first team players who played with them in the French Ligue 1 before suffering relegation.

Bordeaux is in a financial mess and wants to get the big earners off their wage bill as the club was thrown out of the Ligue 2 due to financial troubles but was reinstated after an appeal.

The former FC Nantes player has been asked by Braga about a move to Portugal but the player has declined for now.

The Portuguese club, which finished 4th last season and which is therefore qualified for the Europa League this season, is interested in the right back.

Kwateng has for the moment rejected the request according to information from France.

However, the management made it clear to the player that they would not be counting on him for this season in Ligue 2.

He has not played a single minute for the club in the French Ligue 2 as the club is keen to offload the 25-year-old.

Last season he played 29 matches for his side in the Ligue 1 scoring once.